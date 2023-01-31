National Bishop, Primate write PM Trudeau following synagogue shooting in East Jerusalem

Note: This letter was sent to addressees on January 27, 2023.

Dear Prime Minister Trudeau,

We write to you less than two weeks after our letter of January 17, 2023, regarding the desecration of the Protestant cemetery on Mt. Zion, to again raise our voices in response to escalating violence in Israel and Palestine. Today, we express our sorrow and condemnation of the January 27 attack on a synagogue in East Jerusalem. As religious leaders, we are particularly grieved that this murderous brutality was directed towards terrorizing people at prayer. We mourn with the families of those who have been killed and pray for those who are wounded. We stand in solidarity, on this International Holocaust Remembrance Day, with the Jewish community in Canada and around the world, and firmly decry all forms of antisemitism and religiously motivated hate wherever it occurs.

We are also aware that these and similar acts are happening within a wider context of escalating tensions in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, including the violence just a day earlier in Jenin. We implore you and your government to continue to advocate with the current Israeli government to promote de-escalation through a reversal of increasingly inflammatory rhetoric and policies, and to encourage similar commitments from the Palestinian Authority to advancing safety for all. Canada must live up to the entirety of its existing policies on peace in Israel and Palestine and take a more active role in the international community in affirming the necessary conditions for peace and security for both Israeli and Palestinian citizens. We continue to be open to discussing these matters with you.

Sincerely,

The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls

Archbishop & Primate, ACC



Bishop Susan Johnson

National Bishop, ELCIC

Cc:

The Hon. Mélanie Joly, P.C., M.P., Minister of Foreign Affairs

The Hon. Pierre Poilievre, P.C., M.P., Leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition

Jagmeet Singh, M.P., Leader of the New Democratic Party

Yves-Francois Blanchet, M.P., Leader of the Bloc Québécois

Lisa Stadelbauer, Ambassador of Canada to the State of Israel

David Da Silva, Representative of Canada to the Palestinian Authority

