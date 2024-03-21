Engaging your parish in social and ecological justice work: from discernment to action

Interested in deeper engagement in God’s mission to love and heal the world? On May 7 at 2 p.m. Eastern, join us for a webinar that will equip you with the tools to help your parish prayerfully discern and engage in work on social and ecological justice.

In July 2023, the Anglican Church of Canada (ACC) and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada (ELCIC) gathered for Assembly 2023. The theme was Let there be Greening, based on Revelation 22:1–2: “…the leaves of the tree are for the healing of the nations.” A Parish Engagement Resource for social and ecological justice was developed and shared with Assembly.

In the webinar on May 7, you will learn more about the tools offered in the resource, including Biblical reflections on justice, introduction to Anglican/Lutheran discerned priorities, first steps toward engagement, and ideas for prayer, worship and discernment.