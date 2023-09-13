The Companion of the Worship Arts (CWA) is an honour conferred on individuals for their significant contributions to the worship life of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada (ELCIC) and Anglican Church of Canada (ACC). The honour has been awarded by the ELCIC since 1996 and acknowledges recipients’ ongoing inspiration, encouragement to others, and service to God through worship, spirituality, and the arts.

Since 2014—in recognition of the full-communion relationship with the Anglican Church of Canada—two Companions have been honoured biennially: one from the ELCIC and one from the ACC. The honour is conferred by the ACC Faith, Worship and Ministry Committee and the ELCIC Program Committee for Worship. Recipients are presented with a medal*, typically at the National Worship Conference.