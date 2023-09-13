The Companion of the Worship Arts (CWA) is an honour conferred on individuals for their significant contributions to the worship life of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada (ELCIC) and Anglican Church of Canada (ACC). The honour has been awarded by the ELCIC since 1996 and acknowledges recipients’ ongoing inspiration, encouragement to others, and service to God through worship, spirituality, and the arts.
Since 2014—in recognition of the full-communion relationship with the Anglican Church of Canada—two Companions have been honoured biennially: one from the ELCIC and one from the ACC. The honour is conferred by the ACC Faith, Worship and Ministry Committee and the ELCIC Program Committee for Worship. Recipients are presented with a medal*, typically at the National Worship Conference.
* The Companion of the Worship Arts medal was commissioned in 1995 by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada. It is the work of acclaimed artist, the Rev. Michael Mills, OSA, CWA. The image on the obverse is entitled “The Dance”. The reverse bears the name of the recipient and the year.
Nominations and supporting materials should be received by December 1, 2023.
To nominate an individual for the CWA, include the following with your nomination:
- Reasons for the nomination;
i.e. biographical material with a listing of the person’s specific contributions to the worship life of the church (examples include references to contributions at all levels of the church: national, synodical/diocesan and local leadership/involvement).
- An indication, with examples, of the ways the person continues to encourage others in the worship life of the church.
- A minimum of three letters of support for the nomination from others familiar with the individual’s contributions.
Note: Current members of the ACC’s FWM Committee are not eligible for nomination.
Send nomination and supporting materials by December 1, 2023 to:
Anglican Church of Canada
Eileen Scully
Director of Faith, Worship and Ministry
80 Hayden Street
Toronto, Ontario M4Y 3G2
[email protected]
Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada
Rev. Peter Wall
Assistant to the Bishop for Worship
4th Floor, 185 Carlton
Winnipeg, Manitoba R3C 3J1
[email protected]
2020 Robb Wilson, Toronto, Ont. (ELCIC), Thomas Roach, Vancouver, B.C. (ACC)
2018 Eric Dyck, Montréal, Que. (ELCIC), Blanche Kate Gates, Nanaimo, B.C. (ACC)
2016 André Lavergne, Waterloo, Ont. (ELCIC), Paul Gibson, Toronto, Ont. (ACC)
2014 Joy Berg, Edmonton, Alta. (ELCIC), Graham Cotter, Warkworth, Ont. (ACC)
2012 Jann E. Boyd, Saskatoon, Sask. (ELCIC)
2010 Robyn Simpson-Mohr, Camrose, Alta. (ELCIC)
2008 Karen Johnson-Lefsrud, Victoria, B.C. (ELCIC)
2006 Debbie Lou Ludolph, Waterloo, Ont. (ELCIC)
2005 Elaine Nelson, Medicine Hat, Alta. (ELCIC)
2004 Eduard Riegert, Waterloo, Ont. (ELCIC)
2002 Michael Mills, Toronto, Ont. (ELCIC)
2000 Margaret Harms, Calgary, Alta. (ELCIC)
1998 Donald Johnson, North Vancouver, B.C. (ELCIC)
1996 Paul F. Bosch, Waterloo, Ont. (ELCIC)