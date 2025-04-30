Leaders write to Prime Minister Carney

Dear Prime Minister:

On behalf of the Anglican Church of Canada (ACC) and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada (ELCIC), we congratulate you on your election as Prime Minister.

The times in which we live call for visionary leadership in Canada and the world so that we may build a truly just, healthy and peaceful world. Courage and wisdom will be required of you as you exercise your duties and seek to inspire Canadians to face these challenges. We are praying for you and all Members of Parliament as you begin this work.

Anglicans and Lutherans believe that social and ecological justice are integral parts of God’s mission. The call to reconciliation and renewed relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people is a fundamental element of all work of justice in the Canadian context today.

There is an urgent need to address the climate crisis and to live in more sustainable ways. Climate change disproportionately impacts Indigenous communities and people living in poverty around the world. Indigenous wisdom and relationships with the land need to inform individual, community and social choices. We call on Canada to be a leader in climate justice.

We continue to call for the dignity of all people. Racism and white supremacy deny the full participation and development of all members of our communities, reinforce power and privilege, and are sins against God and each other. Dismantling racism requires a transformation of our hearts and of the structures and systems within which we live. We encourage Canada to be diligent in addressing human trafficking and modern slavery. Dignity is also uplifted by addressing poverty through compassion, charity, and justice; this work is central to the mandate of faith communities and of government.

Our churches have long-standing relationships with partner churches in Palestine and Israel, the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land. Both partner churches have shown remarkable resilience in the context of extended conflict and inspirational leadership in showing love for their communities through various projects, enterprises and ministries. We highlight the need for an enduring and sustained ceasefire, the immediate flow of life-saving food, water, aid, fuel and humanitarian assistance, the release of all captives, an end of all arms transfers to Israel and an end of occupation so a just peace can begin.

As you begin this journey, please be assured of our commitment to work alongside you. Our churches are committed to discerning opportunities to face the world’s challenges in partnership with people in civil society, in public service and in various sectors. We also assure you that week by week, members of our churches are praying for you, for all Members of Parliament, and for the Government of Canada. May your service to this country be a blessing to many, and may God guide us all as we face the future together.

Yours in Christ,



The Rev. Susan Johnson

National Bishop

Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada



The Most Rev. Anne Germond

Acting Primate

Anglican Church of Canada



The Most Rev. Chris Harper

National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop

Anglican Church of Canada