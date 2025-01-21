Leaders welcome ceasefire agreement

Blessed are the peace makers, for they will be called children of God.

Matthew 5:9

Dear Friends in Christ,

This past weekend, the world received the long-awaited news of a ceasefire agreement between the Israeli government and Hamas, to begin January 19. We welcome this ceasefire with gratitude and a renewed commitment to the work of building permanent peace with justice for Palestinians and Israelis.

Along with the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land, we will continue to advocate and pray for this ceasefire so all violence is stopped, all captives are released, all Gazans may return to their neighbourhoods and what homes remain, and that sufficient humanitarian relief will flow. We will pray for all in regional political leadership, and for those who have worked tirelessly these past 15 months to serve others in dire need. We pray for all families, and especially the children whose lives have been taken or irrevocably changed.

May our offerings also continue through the Companions of Jerusalem, Alongside Hope, and Canadian Lutheran World Relief so that Al Ahli Arab Hospital, Augusta Victoria Hospital, Jerusalem Princess Basma Centre and all diocesan and synod institutions may reach Gazans and others in need of immediate and life-giving support.

We commend the following message from Archbishop Hosam Naoum for our prayer and solidarity in the days and weeks to come.

Lord, have mercy upon us,



Rev. Susan Johnson

National Bishop, Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada



The Most Rev. Anne Germond

Acting Primate, Anglican Church of Canada