Leaders speak out on Al Ahli Hospital attack

God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Psalm 46:1

Your solidarity, prayers, heartfelt thoughts, and kind words are a source of strength for all of us here. — Suhaila Tarazi, Director, Al Ahli Arab Hospital, Diocese of Jerusalem, Gaza.

Dear friends in Christ,

On Palm Sunday, the world awakened to the shattering news that the Al Ahli Arab Hospital, an institution operated in Gaza City by the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, had, once again, been struck by Israeli missile attacks. Al Ahli was the sole remaining fully functional hospital in Gaza City. The twin strikes demolished the two-story Genetic Laboratory and damaged the Pharmacy and Emergency Department Buildings. The attack also resulted in collateral damage to surrounding buildings, including St. Philip’s Anglican Church. While no casualties resulted from the attack, a child died from pre-existing head injuries during the disruption to care.

We join faith leaders around the world in condemning this appalling act. We again call for an end to the horrific war that, since October 7th, 2023, has resulted in the suffering of so many.

This Holy Week, we urge all Canadian Lutherans and Anglicans to join our partners, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land and Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, in praying for the staff of Al Ahli Hospital, its displaced patients, their families, and communities. In the words of Suhaila Tarazi, Director of Al Ahli, “the hospital remains a vital lifeline for Gaza City and the northern region, and we are committed to maintaining our operations to the best of our ability…. We deeply appreciate your concern and support.”

Our churches continue to call for a permanent ceasefire and just peace, the release of all captives, the immediate and fulsome flow of humanitarian aid, and an end to the occupation. We join with Primate Hosam Naoum and Bishop Sani Ibrahim Azar in calling upon all governments and people of good will to intervene to stop all attacks on medical and humanitarian institutions so that hope and life may be sustained and strengthened.

In the peace of the Risen Christ,



Rev. Susan C. Johnson

National Bishop, Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada



The Most Rev. Anne Germond

Acting Primate, Anglican Church of Canada