Leaders praise government’s decision to reinstate funding to UNRWA

March 7, 2024
This statement in PDF format

Dear Prime Minister Trudeau,

We write to extend our appreciation for the government’s decision to reinstate funding to UNRWA with its critical role in the region, and again to urge the government of Canada to act wherever possible to facilitate an end to the large-scale violence in Gaza, the release of the hostages and Palestinian political prisoners and detainees, and to provide humanitarian relief to civilians trapped in Gaza.

There is a critical need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire. The utter destruction of Gaza and the ongoing loss of civilian lives, especially children, is utterly unacceptable. We urge the Canadian government to stop sending military equipment to Israel that contributes to this war. Canada must stop being a party in any way to this ongoing massacre of civilians.

We know that some food aid has been air-dropped into Gaza but that it is a poor substitute for the needed ceasefire and capacity to bring truckloads of food and medical aid into the territory. A human catastrophe of starvation and death is underway because aid cannot be delivered quickly and effectively.

The desperation of the people of Gaza is evident in the swarming of a food aid truck in late February. A full independent investigation is needed into the circumstances surrounding the killing of so many of the people there at the time. The lack of accurate and reliable information regarding the facts is concerning. Canada must use its voice to ask for a transparent and independent investigation of the circumstances.

We realize that Canada is not a major international power in the current crisis. However, Canada has a moral obligation and duty to support the values of justice and fairness that are not evident in the violence unfolding in Gaza. Canada must speak and act in accordance with its obligations under international law consistently – in international fora and in the public square. Furthermore, Canada must ensure that Canada is not contributing in any way to the continuation of this egregious devastation.

Our prayers are raised for the hostages, for imprisoned and detained Palestinians, and their families – for the civilians of Gaza bombarded on all sides – and for leaders around the world who must speak up and act now.

Sincerely,

[signed] +Linda Nicholls
The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls
Archbishop & Primate,
Anglican Church of Canada

[signed] +Susan C Johnson
The Rev. Susan C. Johnson
National Bishop,
Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada

[signed] Carmen Lansdowne
The Right Rev. Dr. Carmen Lansdowne
Moderator,
The United Church of Canada

 

cc. Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Official Opposition [email protected]
Jagmeet Singh, Leader of New Democratic Party [email protected]
Yves-François Blanchet MP, Leader of the Bloc Québécois [email protected]
Elizabeth May, Leader of the Green Party [email protected]
Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs [email protected] [email protected]
Lisa Stadelbauer, Ambassador of Canada to Israel, [email protected]
David DaSilva Representative of Canada to the Palestinian Authority [email protected]
Archbishop Hosam Naoum, Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem [email protected]
Bishop Sani Azar, Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land [email protected]
Archbishop Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, Anglican Communion [email protected]
Rev. Dr. Anne Burghardt, General Secretary, The Lutheran World Federation [email protected]

