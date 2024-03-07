Leaders praise government’s decision to reinstate funding to UNRWA

Dear Prime Minister Trudeau,

We write to extend our appreciation for the government’s decision to reinstate funding to UNRWA with its critical role in the region, and again to urge the government of Canada to act wherever possible to facilitate an end to the large-scale violence in Gaza, the release of the hostages and Palestinian political prisoners and detainees, and to provide humanitarian relief to civilians trapped in Gaza.

There is a critical need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire. The utter destruction of Gaza and the ongoing loss of civilian lives, especially children, is utterly unacceptable. We urge the Canadian government to stop sending military equipment to Israel that contributes to this war. Canada must stop being a party in any way to this ongoing massacre of civilians.

We know that some food aid has been air-dropped into Gaza but that it is a poor substitute for the needed ceasefire and capacity to bring truckloads of food and medical aid into the territory. A human catastrophe of starvation and death is underway because aid cannot be delivered quickly and effectively.

The desperation of the people of Gaza is evident in the swarming of a food aid truck in late February. A full independent investigation is needed into the circumstances surrounding the killing of so many of the people there at the time. The lack of accurate and reliable information regarding the facts is concerning. Canada must use its voice to ask for a transparent and independent investigation of the circumstances.

We realize that Canada is not a major international power in the current crisis. However, Canada has a moral obligation and duty to support the values of justice and fairness that are not evident in the violence unfolding in Gaza. Canada must speak and act in accordance with its obligations under international law consistently – in international fora and in the public square. Furthermore, Canada must ensure that Canada is not contributing in any way to the continuation of this egregious devastation.

Our prayers are raised for the hostages, for imprisoned and detained Palestinians, and their families – for the civilians of Gaza bombarded on all sides – and for leaders around the world who must speak up and act now.

Sincerely,



The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls

Archbishop & Primate,

Anglican Church of Canada



The Rev. Susan C. Johnson

National Bishop,

Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada



The Right Rev. Dr. Carmen Lansdowne

Moderator,

The United Church of Canada

