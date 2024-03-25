Joint Easter message from the Primate and National Bishop

Archbishop and Primate Linda Nicholls (Anglican Church of Canada) and National Bishop Susan Johnson (Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada) share a message of courage, hope and joy as the church prepares to celebrate the risen Christ.
Clergy and congregation leaders are welcome to download and include the Easter message in local worship. The links below provide the message in various file sizes and formats. An audio-only version is also available for those with data and/or bandwidth limitations.
