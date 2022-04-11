“I have seen the Lord!”

In this Easter message, National Bishop Susan Johnson (Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada) and Archbishop and Primate Linda Nicholls (Anglican Church of Canada) remind us of the hope, joy and promise of the risen Christ.

Clergy and congregation leaders are welcome to download and include the Easter Message in local worship. The links below provide the message in various file sizes and formats. An audio-only version is also available for those with data and/or bandwidth limitations.

