In Full Communion

Anglicans and Lutherans working together in Canada
Play Video

“I have seen the Lord!”

April 11, 2022
,
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on email

In this Easter message, National Bishop Susan Johnson (Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada) and Archbishop and Primate Linda Nicholls (Anglican Church of Canada) remind us of the hope, joy and promise of the risen Christ.

Clergy and congregation leaders are welcome to download and include the Easter Message in local worship. The links below provide the message in various file sizes and formats. An audio-only version is also available for those with data and/or bandwidth limitations.

Problems downloading or viewing this content? Email [email protected] for assistance.

Assembly 2022
Joint statements
Current work
Past work

A website of the Anglican Church of Canada and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada.

acc100
Logo of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada