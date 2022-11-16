Honouring transgender lives lost

Dear Friends in Christ:

On November 20, we invite you to commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance, by honouring the memory of those murdered in acts of anti-transgender violence.

Violence committed against transgender people is a pervasive, persistent, and tragic problem. We recognize the diversity and resilience of the community in the face of harassment and violence. We acknowledge that many religious institutions have contributed to the trauma and violence experienced by transgender individuals and communities. We pray for better protections for all those in the trans community and commit ourselves to advocating for these protections.

Jesus teaches us to uphold the dignity of all people. We recognize the image of Christ in every person and serve that person as Christ himself. In meeting diverse people, we begin with respect for the value of each person as a unique child of God, including all transgender persons.

On November 20 you might choose to attend a virtual or in-person Trans Day of Remembrance event taking place in your community, to engage is an opportunity for learning, to connect with a friend, and/or to spend some quiet time in reflection and prayer. We commend to you WE PRAY: Prayers To and For the Transgender Community.

We are grateful for these words of Prayer by Leo Bancroft of ReconcilingWorks:

God of love, you weep with us in our grief and fear. Enfold in your loving embrace all those in our trans community lost to death this year. You know their names, Divine Creator, even when they are misnamed or misgendered as a last act of violence and erasure. You see each one as beloved, and call them by their chosen name. You claim them as your children.

God of peace, give comfort to those who mourn. Give courage to our trans communities in the face of cruelty and harassment. Bring to justice those who perpetrate this violence.

Challenge us, O Holy One, to speak out for those who are silenced, to stand with those who are bullied, and to go with those who face danger.

God of wonder, you are beyond gender. You made each of us in your image. Be with us today and always as we long for a day when every individual is safe and known and honored.

We ask this in the name of Jesus Christ, who brings us all together in one human family. Amen.

Yours in Christ,



The Most Reverend Linda Nicholls

Archbishop and Primate, Anglican Church of Canada



Rev. Susan C. Johnson

National Bishop, Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada