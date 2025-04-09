In Full Communion

Anglicans and Lutherans working together in Canada
View of an apple tree with fresh apples on it with a stone flat topped church spire behind
Photo by Kirstin Davidson

Climate justice is Easter work, leaders say ahead of Earth Day

April 9, 2025

Very truly, I tell you, unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth and dies, it remains just a single grain, but if it dies it bears much fruit.John 12:24

The rhythms of the earth connect us to Easter.
Easter connects us to the rhythms of the earth.
Life and death and life.
Dying and bearing fruit.

The calling of disciples to love the earth and to address the climate crisis is rooted in God’s intimate act of creating a beautiful, diverse, life-giving, life-sustaining world—a world that is full of the breath of God. It is also rooted in the Easter story. Jesus is buried in the earth and rises from the ground. Jesus is buried for the sake of love and rises to renew all our relationships.

Earth Day falls conspicuously close to Easter Sunday this year. The theme for Earth Day 2025 is biodiversity. The goal is to encourage as many citizens, municipalities, and organizations as possible to reconnect with nature and better understand the importance of preserving biodiversity for ecosystem balance, food security and resilience to climate change.

This Earth Day, we invite you to see God’s beloved world with Easter eyes, to hear the calls of Earth Day with Easter ears, to regard the work of climate justice as Easter work, and to celebrate Easter by renewing your commitment to love the earth.

We give thanks for work and witness that is ongoing:

We need each other as we work for climate justice—in all our diversity, creativity, humility and faith. We need the hope and energy of Easter as we make this long journey. Thanks be to God that we do not walk alone and that transformation is possible. Thanks be to God who calls us to bear fruit.

God of new life, we give you thanks for the Earth. Renew our hearts, minds, bodies, and spirits, that we may deeply know your love for all that is. Guide us as we strive to safeguard the integrity of creation and sustain and renew the life of the earth. Bless us with grace to hear your call to be a diverse, inclusive community that celebrates all and upholds life-giving relationships. Bless us with faith to follow you and help us to bear much fruit. Amen.

Yours in Christ,

[signed] +Susan C Johnson
The Rev. Susan Johnson
National Bishop
Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada

[signed] +Christopher Harper
The Most Rev. Chris Harper
National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop
Anglican Church of Canada

[signed] +Anne Germond
The Most Rev. Anne Germond
Acting Primate
Anglican Church of Canada

