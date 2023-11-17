Churches Beyond Borders renew their commitment with Lutheran and Episcopal counterparts in the Holy Land

On Nov. 16 the North American heads of Churches Beyond Borders met online with their Lutheran and Episcopal counterparts in the Holy Land for a time of solidarity and prayer.

The six participating heads of churches included Archbishop Hosam Naoum of the Episcopal Church in Jerusalem and the Middle East, Bishop Doctor Sani Ibrahim Azar of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land, Archbishop Linda Nicholls of the Anglican Church of Canada, Presiding Bishop Michael Curry of The Episcopal Church, National Bishop Susan Johnson of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada, and Presiding Bishop Elizabeth Eaton of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

The six churches renewed their commitment to mutual accompaniment, solidarity and prayer as a witness to Christ’s justice and peace, uniting our churches beyond all borders. This meeting, originally planned as an in-person visit, was held online; the postponed trip will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Churches Beyond Borders is an ecumenical partnership in North America, or Turtle Island, which includes the Anglican Church of Canada (ACC), The Episcopal Church (TEC), the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada (ELCIC), and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA).