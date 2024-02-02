Church leaders urge Canadian government to support ICJ ruling

The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, P.C., M.P.

Prime Minister of Canada

Office of the Prime Minister

80 Wellington Street

Ottawa, ON

K1A 0A2

[email protected]

Dear Prime Minister,

Greetings to you from the Anglican Church of Canada and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada.

We write together today to continue to urge the Canadian government to call for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and to fully comply with the January 26, 2024, ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering provisional measures in an interim verdict in South Africa’s case against Israel pursuant to the United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

As the 115th day of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza unfolds, and attacks upon Palestinians increase in the West Bank and Jerusalem, it is urgent that Canada take every step necessary to ensure the safety, wellbeing and security of Palestinians and Israeli hostages in Gaza; secure an immediate ceasefire; demand the safe and sustained provision of all necessary humanitarian relief; and guarantee the safeguarding of all evidence of the incitement to commit and execution of war crimes, ensuring that all parties responsible are held to account.

Inspired by the steadfast faithfulness, resilience, and witness of our regional church partners for peace with justice for all, we have, for decades, joined many Canadians and millions of people around the world in calling for international law to be upheld regarding the devastating impacts of Israel’s ongoing illegal military occupation of Palestinian Territories. We reiterated this call following the horrific Hamas assault on Israeli civilians on October 7, and since, as Palestinians in Gaza continue to be brutalized in Israel’s military assault and siege. All of these actions by Hamas and Israel are violations of international law, and those responsible must be held accountable.

We call on Canada to diligently support all provisions of international law and a rules-based world order. We call on Canada to publicly support the ICJ’s ruling of January 26, 2024, and to do everything in its power to urge the State of Israel to fully comply with the ruling. Failure to consistently support international law allows the powerful to act with impunity, causing great suffering to the most vulnerable, marginalized and powerless people globally.

We look forward to the opportunity to meet with you to discuss how we and our partners can support Canada in living up to its obligation to prevent the crime of genocide where it might plausibly occur, and how Canada can use its influence to push for a ceasefire.

Sincerely,



Bishop Susan Johnson

National Bishop,

Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada



The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls

Archbishop & Primate,

Anglican Church of Canada

Cc:

Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Official Opposition [email protected]

Jagmeet Singh, Leader of New Democratic Party [email protected]

Yves-François Blanchet MP, Leader of the Bloc Québécois [email protected]

Elizabeth May, Leader of the Green Party [email protected]

Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs [email protected] [email protected]

David DaSilva, Representative of Canada to the Palestinian Authority [email protected]

Archbishop Hosam Naoum, Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem [email protected]

Bishop Sani Azar, Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land [email protected]

Archbishop Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, Anglican Communion [email protected]

Rev. Dr. Anne Burghardt, General Secretary, The Lutheran World Federation [email protected].