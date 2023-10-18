Church leaders call on Canadian government to advocate for the respect of international law in Gaza

Dear Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,

In December 2022 we travelled to Gaza to visit the Al Ahli Arab Hospital, a ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem. There we saw the tremendous work being done to offer healing and hope to traumatized children of past conflicts and the beginnings of an exciting partnership with the Lutheran Augusta Victoria Hospital, East Jerusalem to offer cancer care, including chemotherapy. Now Al Ahli Arab hospital has been bombed, lying in ruins amid reports of hundreds of casualties and deaths.

Archbishop Hosam Naoum, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, wrote in a statement on October 17th:

In the strongest terms, the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem condemns this atrocious attack that has transpired in the heart of Gaza. Initial reports suggest the loss of countless lives, a manifestation of what can only be described as a crime against humanity. Hospitals, by the tenets of international humanitarian law, are sanctuaries, yet this assault has transgressed those sacred boundaries. We heed the call of Archbishop Justin Welby (Archbishop of Canterbury), who implored for the safeguarding of medical facilities and the rescission of evacuation orders. Regrettably, Gaza remains bereft of safe havens……… An urgent appeal resonates for the international community to fulfill its duty in protecting civilians and ensuring that such inhumane horrific acts are not replicated.

(See at: https://j-diocese.org/wordpress/2023/10/17/a-statement-by-the-episcopal-diocese-of-jerusalem/ )

We urge everyone to speak up for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the opening of a humanitarian corridor to allow potable water, food, medical care and more to reach those in need. Canada must use all means at its disposal to advocate for the respect of international law and the protection of human rights as it has done in the past. The time to speak is now!

This war will only bring increasing devastation and deepen tensions in an already volatile region. There will be no winners, only incalculable losses.

With broken hearts—and fervent prayer for compassionate and courageous leadership,

The Rev. Susan Johnson

National Bishop

Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada

The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls

Archbishop and Primate

Anglican Church of Canada

CC:

Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Official Opposition [email protected]

Jagmeet Singh, Leader of New Democratic Party [email protected]

Yves-François Blanchet MP, Leader of the Bloc Québécois [email protected]

Elizabeth May, Leader of the Green Party [email protected]

Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs [email protected], [email protected]

David DaSilva Representative of Canada to the Palestinian Authority [email protected]

Archbishop Hosam Naoum, Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem [email protected]

Bishop Sani Azar, Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land [email protected]

Archbishop Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, Anglican Communion [email protected]

Rev. Dr. Anne Burghardt, General Secretary, The Lutheran World Federation [email protected]