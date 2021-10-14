Anglicans, Lutherans To Meet For Assembly in 2022

Delegates to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada’s National Convention and the Anglican Church of Canada’s General Synod will gather together next July, for Assembly 2022.

Inspired by the theme Let there be Greening, delegates, special guests and partners will gather for worship, workshops, special presentations and business sessions.

The agenda for the shared meeting is in the process of being developed. The agenda will include time for meeting separately and for time together to explore and grow into the common life of our Full Communion relationship.

2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Waterloo Declaration which brought the two churches into this Full Communion relationship. We may mutually share in each other’s celebrations of the Eucharist, share liturgies, and Anglican and Lutheran clergy may serve in either church.

The Assembly 2022 theme will emphasize the importance of nurturing relationships, in particular the relationship between the two churches; with other partners; with one another; and with the Earth, alongside their role and responsibility as churches in the areas of social justice and advocacy.

The logo for Assembly 2022 includes a stylized image of the Earth with an abstract representation of leaves, trees and people. The layering of these elements references their interaction in relationship with one another.

Information on registration will be available in early 2022. Further details will be added to the Assembly 2022 website as available.