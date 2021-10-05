Anglican, Lutheran leaders unite in letter to PM, urge action in climate crisis

Dear Prime Minister Trudeau,

Congratulations to you and all who were recently elected to the next Parliament of Canada. As you begin the work of governance we, as leaders of the Anglican Church of Canada (ACC) and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada (ELCIC), want to specifically address concerns and urge continuing action regarding climate change in light of the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26).

We write to express our concern about the ongoing impact of human-caused climate change on communities in Canada and around the world, and to call for action from the Canadian government in ensuring that Canada make its fair-share contribution to reducing greenhouse emissions and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

As Christians, we are called to care for the whole of creation and to be responsible to our neighbours and communities. We are already seeing the impacts of climate change in our communities, and in communities around the world. From increased wildfire activity to extreme flooding to stark decreases in food security – particularly for Indigenous communities who rely on the land – the health, safety, and security of many continues to be threatened

The most recent report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change offers a stark warning for us all as we look toward the future. This report confirms that human-caused climate change is already impacting our world, disrupting global weather systems, impacting food production, and spurring migration for climate-related reasons. These results are being felt around the world, however already-marginalized communities and countries experience the impacts and challenges of climate change to a much greater degree. These disparities will only increase as global temperatures continue to climb, however there are still ways to mitigate the damage if we make significant changes now.

As the Canadian government prepares to participate in the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference, we join our voices to others in these lands calling for commitments to bold action to address climate change for the benefit of all. In particular we call on the Canadian government to:

Commit to reducing Canadian greenhouse gas emissions by 60% below 2005 levels by 2030

Invest in a just transition for workers and communities that promotes an inclusive green economy and provides secure jobs that support the well-being of all Canadians

Honour the rights of Indigenous Peoples by recognizing and enacting the right to free, prior, and informed consent, particularly with respect to resource and infrastructure development, climate policy, and energy policy

Commit support for climate change adaptation and mitigation measures in the Global South through international climate financing

The challenges ahead of us are monumental, and the results if we do nothing will be catastrophic. However, there is still time to limit these impacts and begin working toward a more positive future. We are people of hope, guided by our belief in the one who faced his own death and was resurrected to new life. We believe that a better world is possible and that, in fact, we are all called to play our part in building that world together. We stand ready to support bold action by your government at COP26 so that we can all look forward in hope to the world we will leave behind for the generations to come.

We look forward to working together with you in addressing this generational challenge. We have faith that together we can build a better world for all, if we are ready to take bold action. We hope that you will join us in this work.

In Christ,



The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls

Archbishop and Primate, Anglican Church of Canada



The Rev. Susan Johnson

National Bishop, Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada

The Most Rev. Mark MacDonald

National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop

The Most Rev. Anne Germond

Metropolitan of Ontario and Bishop of Algoma & Moosonee

The Most Rev. David Edwards

Metropolitan of Canada and Bishop of Fredricton

The Most Rev. Gregory Kerr-Wilson

Metropolitan of Rupert’s Land and Bishop of Calgary

The Most Rev. Lynne McNaughton

Metropolitan of B.C & Yukon and Bishop of Kootenay

Rev. Dr. Sid Haugen

Bishop of the Saskatchewan Synod

Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada

Rev. Dr. Larry Kochendorfer

Bishop of the Synod of Alberta and the Territories

Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada

Rev. Dr. Gregory Mohr

Bishop of the British Columbia Synod

Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada

Rev. Dr. Michael Pryse

Bishop of the Eastern Synod

Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada

Rev. Jason Zinko

Bishop of the Manitoba Northwestern Ontario Synod

Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada

