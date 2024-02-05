Anglican and Lutheran leaders invite Canadian churches to mark World Day of Prayer

On March 1, 2024, we urge you to join with Christians around the world gathering to pray during the World Day of Prayer. Each year, women from a particular country are invited to prepare the materials that guide the liturgy and prayers for that day. This year’s materials were prepared by Christian women in Palestine before the devastating conflict began in October 2023. The need has never been greater to lift our voices with theirs on the theme of ‘I beg you… bear with one another in love’ (Ephesians 4:1-3).



Bishop Susan Johnson

National Bishop

Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada



The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls

Archbishop & Primate

Anglican Church of Canada

