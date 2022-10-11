A message from Anglican, Lutheran leaders for World Food Day 2022

Dear friends in Christ

On World Food Day, October 16, we invite you to pray, give, learn, and advocate for food security everywhere. World Food Day highlights the shared goal of freeing humanity from hunger and malnutrition, and of effectively managing the global food system. In 2022, we have been reminded how food security is affected by an ongoing pandemic, conflicts & wars, a climate that won’t stop warming, rising prices, and international tensions.

Day by day, Canadian Lutheran World Relief (CLWR) and The Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund (PWRDF) are engaged in the work of addressing hunger and promoting food security. To help you and your faith community engage in prayer and taking action against global hunger, you can review CLWR resources for Sunday October 16, 2022 and PWRDF resources on Food Security. PWRDF and CLWR are members of Canadian Foodgrains Bank (CFGB), whose goal is a world without hunger.

We give thanks for the Holy Spirit’s work among you, for your heart of concern for those in need, and for your ongoing discernment of how to act in accordance with God’s will. We commend to you this prayer from the CLWR resources1:

Holy God,

You come to us in Jesus, the Bread of Life.

You promise us that to feast is to know your presence and to grow in community.

You teach us to pray for daily bread.

You call us to hunger for justice and peace.

We pray for a world where everyone lives in peace, where no one is hungry, no one needs to flee their home, and no one is denied their rights.

We pray for the equitable distribution of food, for generosity, and for cooperation in managing food systems.

Give us courage, wisdom, and love to challenge the root causes of injustice and poverty.

We give you thanks for the gift of food, the wonder of flavour, the ongoing opportunities to feed each other, and the call to humbly trust in your grace.

Make yourself known to us in the breaking of the bread.

Inspire us to pray that everyone will receive their daily bread.

Lead us to walk in your ways.

Fill us with your Spirit of Love.

In Jesus name we pray, Amen.

Yours in Christ



The Most Reverend Linda Nicholls

Archbishop and Primate, Anglican Church of Canada



Rev. Susan C. Johnson

National Bishop, Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada

1 A Prayer for World Food Day, Rev. Paul Gehrs, Assistant to the Bishop for Justice and Ecumenical and Interfaith Relations, ELCIC National Office