A joint Christmas message from the Primate and National Bishop

Archbishop and Primate Linda Nicholls and National Bishop Susan Johnson wish Canadian Anglicans and Lutherans a peace-filled Christmas.

Watch the video above or online on YouTube or Vimeo. Download the video for offline viewing in congregations and/or other gatherings:

National Bishop Susan Johnson – A reading from Luke. And suddenly there was with the angel, a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying, glory to God in the highest heaven and on earth, peace.

Archbishop Linda Nicholls – Grace, and peace to you. As we prepare for the coming of the babe of Bethlehem, as we prepare for the coming of Christ, we know how much our world needs peace. We read every day about the conflicts between Israel and Hamas, in the Ukraine, Armenia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and our world longs for peace.

National Bishop Susan Johnson – Last year, we brought you our greetings from Manger Square in Bethlehem. This year, the patriarchs and heads of churches from Jerusalem have declared that it’s going to be a somber Christmas. There will be no Christmas parties, they will only gather in celebration of worship. There will be no Christmas tree in Manger Square this year.

Archbishop Linda Nicholls – We know that as we prepare for the coming of Christ, we need peace in our world, peace in our churches, peace in our homes, and peace in each of our hearts.

Together – We wish you a peace filled Christmas!