A joint Easter message from the Primate and National Bishop

National Bishop Susan Johnson (Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada) and Archbishop and Primate Linda Nicholls (Anglican Church of Canada) speak to a message of hope, life and new beginnings that embody God’s love in our ministry.

Clergy and congregation leaders are welcome to download and include the Easter Message in local worship. The links below provide the message in various file sizes and formats. An audio-only version is also available for those with data and/or bandwidth limitations.

Problems downloading or viewing this content? Email [email protected] for assistance.