A Christmas Message from Bishop Susan Johnson and Archbishop Linda Nicholls

From Manger Square, the city centre of Bethlehem, National Bishop Susan Johnson and Archbishop and Primate Linda Nicholls offer a Christmas message.

Watch the video online on YouTube or Vimeo. Download the video for offline viewing in congregations and/or other gatherings:

Archbishop Linda Nicholls — Greetings to Canadian Anglicans and Lutherans from Manger Square in Bethlehem. A reading from the book of the Prophet Isaiah. “For a child has been born for us, a son given to us. Authority rests upon his shoulders, and his name is Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”

National Bishop Susan Johnson — We’re living in the midst of really difficult and challenging times. End of the COVID pandemic which really isn’t quite over yet, the war in Ukraine and wars in many other places in the world, the growth of refugees for care for those who are experiencing all of the kind of climate disasters, flood and famine, and especially in Canada, thinking about how we’re dealing with cost of living inflation, the way that poverty is increasing in our land.

And so now more than ever, we need the coming of the Prince of Peace here in this land on which we stand, at home in our families and around the world.

Archbishop Linda Nicholls — And so this year we wish all of you,

Together — a joyous and peaceful Christmas.